Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse first introduced to The Herald as a teen musician

Long before becoming a legendary performer of international acclaim, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse’s journey started as an aspiring teen musician touring SA, and the country’s oldest daily publication was there to document the journey.
Now, more than five decades later, the iconic artist will return to Gqeberha for his full-circle performance as one of the headliners at The Herald’s 180th-year celebration in May.
Mabuse, 73, said he was honoured and privileged to be performing at the black-tie celebration themed “A night with the legends” as he regarded the paper as a pivotal player for telling impactful and factual stories but also contributing to the Siya Kolisi Foundation — which will receive a portion of the event profits.
The Soweto-born performer said his earliest memory of The Herald stemmed from a tour they were performing in the Eastern Cape when he was just a 16-year-old high school pupil.
“The newspapers were there, the Eastern Province Herald and the Daily Dispatch were the ones that would announce our arrival.
“I can even remember the first time that we came to the Eastern Cape, there were floods we experienced, The Herald captured those moments.
“They were able to inform society about our presence and our performances, it would read “A Soweto black group invades the EC”, if I still recall some of the articles.”
While he has performed all around the world, he said he was particularly excited to be returning to Gqeberha for the 180th celebration.
“For me to be invited to come there, it is a privilege that I will cherish for a very long time.
“It is always important to be part of history. For instance, I look at how being back there at Sharpeville [Sharpeville massacre], being there in 1976 [Soweto Uprising], 1994 [first democratic elections], the release of Nelson Mandela, those are very historic moments that one should cherish.
“And [similarly] for me to be part of a newspaper’s 180 years, especially a paper like The Herald,” Mabuse said.
He said the Friendly City was a special place for him with many artists from the area having influenced his career, including Vuyisile Dikana and late trade unionist and uMkhonto we Sizwe activist and singer Vuyisile Mini.
“I was about 16 years old when we started touring. We created our own tours, took our chances, stayed with families that were so welcoming to us.
“In Gqeberha, I met people like Welcome Duru and I stayed with Bra Count when I was on tour.
“That is why when I came back in July 2022 for a New Brighton walkabout to Gqeberha, the first person I looked forward to seeing was Bra Count.
“What is interesting is when I walked into his house ... he could not see me, but he heard my voice, in his 90s, he asked ‘Is that not Sipho?’
“That really broke me.”
He said newspapers played a pivotal role in advancing society and documenting that progress.
Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse first introduced to The Herald as a teen musician
Music legend one of stars to perform at 180th-year celebration
Image: SUPPLIED
Long before becoming a legendary performer of international acclaim, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse’s journey started as an aspiring teen musician touring SA, and the country’s oldest daily publication was there to document the journey.
Now, more than five decades later, the iconic artist will return to Gqeberha for his full-circle performance as one of the headliners at The Herald’s 180th-year celebration in May.
Mabuse, 73, said he was honoured and privileged to be performing at the black-tie celebration themed “A night with the legends” as he regarded the paper as a pivotal player for telling impactful and factual stories but also contributing to the Siya Kolisi Foundation — which will receive a portion of the event profits.
The Soweto-born performer said his earliest memory of The Herald stemmed from a tour they were performing in the Eastern Cape when he was just a 16-year-old high school pupil.
“The newspapers were there, the Eastern Province Herald and the Daily Dispatch were the ones that would announce our arrival.
“I can even remember the first time that we came to the Eastern Cape, there were floods we experienced, The Herald captured those moments.
“They were able to inform society about our presence and our performances, it would read “A Soweto black group invades the EC”, if I still recall some of the articles.”
While he has performed all around the world, he said he was particularly excited to be returning to Gqeberha for the 180th celebration.
“For me to be invited to come there, it is a privilege that I will cherish for a very long time.
“It is always important to be part of history. For instance, I look at how being back there at Sharpeville [Sharpeville massacre], being there in 1976 [Soweto Uprising], 1994 [first democratic elections], the release of Nelson Mandela, those are very historic moments that one should cherish.
“And [similarly] for me to be part of a newspaper’s 180 years, especially a paper like The Herald,” Mabuse said.
He said the Friendly City was a special place for him with many artists from the area having influenced his career, including Vuyisile Dikana and late trade unionist and uMkhonto we Sizwe activist and singer Vuyisile Mini.
“I was about 16 years old when we started touring. We created our own tours, took our chances, stayed with families that were so welcoming to us.
“In Gqeberha, I met people like Welcome Duru and I stayed with Bra Count when I was on tour.
“That is why when I came back in July 2022 for a New Brighton walkabout to Gqeberha, the first person I looked forward to seeing was Bra Count.
“What is interesting is when I walked into his house ... he could not see me, but he heard my voice, in his 90s, he asked ‘Is that not Sipho?’
“That really broke me.”
He said newspapers played a pivotal role in advancing society and documenting that progress.
Image: SUPPLIED
“Let us first look at the current social media, how much of social media would archive the kind of work that the newspaper is able to do, print newspapers are able to archive news for over 100 years, like The Herald.
“We are able to go 100 years back to see what was happening at the time, even social media itself has to interact with newspapers to be able to source information.
“So newspapers are a very important central part to how a society will be informed.
“Newspapers also cultivate a culture of reading.
“There is nothing as invigorating as to be part of a great initiative, I know hopefully that Siya’s heart is in the right space towards empowering those that were less privileged to advance in life,” Mabuse said.
He will be performing at the event alongside other major SA musicians including J’Something, Dumza Maswana, Ami Faku and Unathi Nkayi as the host.
The red carpet affair will be hosted on May 2 at the Sun Boardwalk International Convention Centre.
Exclusive memorabilia will be signed by Kolisi and auctioned on the evening.
For more information about the event or to book your tickets, contact The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za or visit Quicket on www.bit.ly/Herald180 to book online.
Ticket sales close on Friday April 28.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News