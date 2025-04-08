WATCH | DA councillor wants answers after Mashatile's convoy 'drove on wrong side of road'

Mashatile's acting spokesperson Keith Khoza said he is not in a position to comment on matters of security as this falls within the ambit of the police.

Deppe questioned the necessity and legality of such an escort.

“What could possibly warrant the presence of six flashing light vehicles, especially as they navigate provincial roads in a manner that endangers public safety? The residents of Midrand and surrounding communities deserve to know the reasons behind Mr Mashatile's actions.”

Deppe expressed concerns about the possible implications for local safety and governance. She called for transparency and accountability regarding the incident and urged the relevant authorities to investigate.

“The DA is committed to maintaining public trust through transparency and lawful conduct, and urges local authorities to ensure all public figures abide by the same rules as the citizens they serve.”

Deppe said she reported the incident to the head of metro police in Midrand, and has previously reported other incident,s but said she has little faith anything will be done.

Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla declined to comment and referred TimesLIVE to Mashatile's office.

