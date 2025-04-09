'Sexual assault' of pupil leads GDE to terminate relationship with Nal’ibali

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) says it has terminated its partnership with Nal’ibali with immediate effect after an incident of alleged sexual assault by an Nal’ibali practitioner on a Grade 3 learner at Braamfischerville Primary School.
“The incident reportedly took place on March 24 and was brought to the attention of the school by the learner’s parent on March 25,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Wednesday.
He said the Nal’ibali practitioner was not a GDE employee.
“Upon learning of the allegations, the school principal immediately advised the parent to open a criminal case. The alleged perpetrator was suspended by his organisation and subsequently arrested on March 28.”
His bail hearing is scheduled for April 14.
Mabona said Nal’ibali is a national reading-for-enjoyment campaign which partnered the GDE in the hopes of propelling South African children's potential through storytelling and reading.
“This deeply disturbing incident comes as the department continues to address the broader issue of sexual misconduct within schools. It must be emphasised that the department has been conducting a vetting on all existing school-based employees and newly appointed employees.”
Mabona said that to date about 42 cases of sexual misconduct had been reported to the GDE.
He said 19 of these cases had been finalised, which resulted in 11 employees being dismissed, four employees being found not guilty and two cases being withdrawn against employees due to insufficient evidence. He said one employee resigned while another retired from public service.
“We have about 23 cases pending finalisation, of which about 15 are at various stages of disciplinary hearings, and eight cases are still under investigation.”
He said in all reported cases, the implicated individuals have either been placed on precautionary suspension or transferred to district offices pending the outcomes of investigations.
“Indeed, this is an exceedingly disturbing incident. Our children must never experience such cruelty by some adults who are supposed to help develop and take care of them,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.
TimesLIVE
'Sexual assault' of pupil leads GDE to terminate relationship with Nal’ibali
About 42 cases of sexual misconduct had been reported to the department
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
TimesLIVE
