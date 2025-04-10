Soccer tournament initiative keeps kids active in holidays
Keeping children off the streets has always been one of the goals of the Bethelsdorp SAPS, the area’s Crime Prevention Forum (CPF) and Bloemendal My Plek, and the trio recently teamed up again to ensure this happened through a mini soccer tournament and crime awareness initiative.
The three-day tournament, aimed at entertaining children during the school holidays, kicked off on Wednesday last week at the Bergins Street Park in Bloemendal before moving to other venues around the northern areas ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.