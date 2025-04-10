News

WATCH LIVE | The Joshlin Smith trial from Saldanha Bay

By TimesLIVE - 10 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | ‘The Last Supper’ returns in time for Easter while ‘Warfare’ puts ...
Backing the people behind the business

Most Read