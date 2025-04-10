Young scientists from SA shine on global stage
Team of four return from Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition with gold and silver medals
As the national winners of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists returned from a successful showing at the Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC), the next cohort of whizz kids are already preparing their projects for the 2025 instalment of the prestigious competition.
The four young scientists representing team SA at the 44th BYSCC competition hosted at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences returned to the country with several acknowledgments and accolades after competing against some of the world's brightest young minds...
