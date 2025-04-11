Protesters once again ran amok in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday night, setting trucks on fire, blocking roads and clashing with police in a violent outburst over not having electricity.
The chaos unfolded on the M17 and R335, where residents of the Elephant Park informal settlement took to the streets in anger.
The protest started just after 8pm and was still under way by the time of publication.
A similar protest took place on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said at least three trucks were torched on Thursday night.
“The protests are happening between Markman and Truckers Inn,” he said.
“Public Order Police were on the scene, though the situation remains volatile and ongoing.”
The angry residents of the settlement near Wells Estate are demanding answers after the long-awaited electrification of their area.
The process has been held up since November 2024 because of a shortage of electricity meters.
Bluewater Bay Taxpayers’ Association Les Strydom said he believed the protest unnecessarily targeted innocent people.
“It’s clear frustration over power issues is boiling over, but it’s wrong to drag innocent businesses and individuals into this mess,” Strydom said.
“There’s a better way to address these problems without destroying livelihoods.”
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya previously said the municipality had engaged directly with the residents on Tuesday to provide a comprehensive update on the status of the electrification project.
“The delay, which has persisted, was due to a shortage of electricity meters, which impacted the completion of the installation.
“We are pleased to announce that a contractor has officially been appointed today [Tuesday] on a three-year contract, and the rollout of the remaining work will now proceed.”
The Herald
At least three trucks torched as protest flares up again in Wells Estate area
Image: SUPPLIED
