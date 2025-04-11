Buyer took own life after dream of owning yacht failed, court hears
Auditor testifies in multimillion-rand fraud case
One of the businessmen who claimed to have been duped in an alleged yacht building scam became so depressed that he ended up taking his own life.
This was the evidence of private auditor Imraan Lockhat, of Lockhat Incorporated, who was hired by one of the complainants to try to trace the money he had invested in Tag Yachts 50 SA, which went belly up...
