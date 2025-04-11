News

Cop suspended for armed robbery to return to work

DA vows to take action, some colleagues shocked by decision

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 11 April 2025

A Bay police officer who pleaded guilty during an internal hearing to house robbery, possession of stolen goods and possession of an unlicensed firearm, will soon be back at work after a two-month suspension.

The officer is set to resume his duties at the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on June 2...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | ‘The Last Supper’ returns in time for Easter while ‘Warfare’ puts ...
Backing the people behind the business

Most Read