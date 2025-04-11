Cop suspended for armed robbery to return to work
DA vows to take action, some colleagues shocked by decision
A Bay police officer who pleaded guilty during an internal hearing to house robbery, possession of stolen goods and possession of an unlicensed firearm, will soon be back at work after a two-month suspension.
The officer is set to resume his duties at the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on June 2...
