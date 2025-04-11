Penguin mishap triggers helicopter crash on Bird Island
Shortly after take-off from Bird Island, a penguin inside a box on a passenger’s lap slid forward and struck the pilot’s controls, causing the helicopter to crash.
On January 19, the crash occurred, and the SA Civil Aviation Authority released its report last Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.