News

Tender row stalls disaster repair work

Contracts worth R53m to fix flood damage put on hold after legal threats

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Brandon Nel - 11 April 2025

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has halted the implementation of urgent flood damage repair contracts worth R53m after three contractors threatened a courtroom battle with the metro.

The contractors’ law firm has also threatened to apply for an urgent court interdict to stop any work done at the Matanzima Bridge, which is a separate R89m job. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | ‘The Last Supper’ returns in time for Easter while ‘Warfare’ puts ...
Backing the people behind the business

Most Read