Ransom demanded for US missionary abducted in Motherwell
A ransom demand has been made for the 45-year-old US missionary abducted on Thursday evening while delivering a sermon at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba confirmed this...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.