SIU questions metro officials again
As part of its investigation into a R24m street light contract, the Special Investigating Unit seized the cellphones and laptops of several Nelson Mandela Bay officials on Friday.
The SIU spent Friday combing through the electronic devices of several officials in the city's electricity and energy department and those in the budget and treasury department...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.