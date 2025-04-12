News

SIU questions metro officials again

By Andisa Bonani and Nomazima Nkosi - 12 April 2025

As part of its investigation into a R24m street light contract, the Special Investigating Unit seized the cellphones and laptops of several Nelson Mandela Bay officials on Friday.

The SIU spent Friday combing through the electronic devices of several officials in the city's electricity and energy department and those in the budget and treasury department...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 11 April 2025
SAPS briefing on the outcomes of the Policing Summit and measures to be ...

Most Read