Deputy minister establishes community forum to tackle Knysna’s water issues
The deputy minister of water and sanitation has established a new forum in a bid to tackle the ongoing water woes in Knysna.
Deputy minister Isaac Seitlholo visited Knysna on Thursday to meet high level representatives from the public and private sector to brainstorm and provide solutions to tackle issues ranging from ageing infrastructure and vandalism to general service delivery...
