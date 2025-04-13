Gqeberha family searching for missing dad last seen in Cape Town

The family of a Gqeberha man are desperately searching for him after he went missing in Cape Town on Saturday.
Beres Bosman, 63, was last seen by his family after he left his son’s home near Wetton Circle in the city’s southern suburbs at 9pm.
His daughter, Fara Bosman, said her father, a resident of Walmer Heights, left after an argument with his son.
The family has not been able to make contact since then.
“He had an argument with my brother and then stormed out,” she said.
“I arrived 20 minutes later. The security [guard] at the complex confirmed a man left at 9pm and walked towards the direction of Jan Smuts Street.”
Bosman, who had previously worked in The Herald’s circulation department, flew to Cape Town with his wife on Friday.
Fara said the family has been searching for him since Saturday.
When they called his phone on Sunday, a man answered and claimed he was from Khayelitsha.
“We are worried because the direction he walked towards has a construction site and is unsafe.
“So I went to report him [missing to the police] that same night.
“We tried to call him the whole night, but the phone was off.
“My father has a joint bank account with my mother, so we saw that someone tried to take money out of the account.
“Luckily, it was only attempted withdrawals from the bank statement,” she said.
According to the family, when Bosman left, he was wearing a blue puffer jacket, a Liverpool FC hoodie, a black T-shirt, blue shorts and back Adidas sneakers.
He had his wallet, phone and sunglasses with him.
Police spokesperson Colonel Malcolm Pojie said he was reported missing, and the Lansdowne police station registered a missing person case.
Pojie said he went on foot in the direction of Hanover Park, an area he was not familiar with.
