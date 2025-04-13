Gqeberha’s Hindu community to celebrate start of Tamil New Year
Monday marks the start of the Tamil New Year, with Gqeberha’s Hindu community and believers from across the globe set to observe Visuvaasu 5,126 with traditional dishes, family gatherings, and rituals.
In the Friendly City, the Tamil New Year will be ushered in with a prayer service at the SS Aulayam Mariamman temple in Malabar...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.