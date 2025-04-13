A Gqeberha man who went missing in Cape Town on Saturday has been found safe, his family said.
Beres Bosman, 63, had last been seen by his family after he left his son’s home near Wetton Circle in the city’s southern suburbs at 9pm.
In a late development on Sunday night, it had been reported that he had been found safe, though details remained sketchy.
The family had been searching for him since Saturday.
Earlier, a relative had said that the security [guard] at the complex had confirmed a man had left at 9pm on Saturday and walked towards the direction of Jan Smuts Street.
Bosman, who had previously worked in The Herald’s circulation department, flew to Cape Town with his wife on Friday.
When they called his phone on Sunday, a man answered and claimed he was from Khayelitsha.
“We are worried because the direction he walked towards has a construction site and is unsafe," the relative said at the time.
“So I went to report him [missing to the police] that same night.
“We tried to call him the whole night, but the phone was off."
Police spokesperson Colonel Malcolm Pojie said earlier on Sunday he had been reported missing, and the Lansdowne police station had registered a missing person case.
Pojie said he had gone on foot in the direction of Hanover Park, an area he was not familiar with.
The Herald
Missing Gqeberha dad found safe
Image: Supplied
A Gqeberha man who went missing in Cape Town on Saturday has been found safe, his family said.
Beres Bosman, 63, had last been seen by his family after he left his son’s home near Wetton Circle in the city’s southern suburbs at 9pm.
In a late development on Sunday night, it had been reported that he had been found safe, though details remained sketchy.
The family had been searching for him since Saturday.
Earlier, a relative had said that the security [guard] at the complex had confirmed a man had left at 9pm on Saturday and walked towards the direction of Jan Smuts Street.
Bosman, who had previously worked in The Herald’s circulation department, flew to Cape Town with his wife on Friday.
When they called his phone on Sunday, a man answered and claimed he was from Khayelitsha.
“We are worried because the direction he walked towards has a construction site and is unsafe," the relative said at the time.
“So I went to report him [missing to the police] that same night.
“We tried to call him the whole night, but the phone was off."
Police spokesperson Colonel Malcolm Pojie said earlier on Sunday he had been reported missing, and the Lansdowne police station had registered a missing person case.
Pojie said he had gone on foot in the direction of Hanover Park, an area he was not familiar with.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News