Former cleaner’s qualifications quest a sweeping success
Qonce’s Busisiwe Nokwe graduates with master’s degree in sustainable agriculture
From cleaning offices to obtaining her master’s degree in sustainable agriculture, Busisiwe Nokwe is proof that perseverance will sow seeds of success.
Nokwe, who graduated on Thursday, said her academic journey had been far from easy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.