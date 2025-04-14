News

Former cleaner’s qualifications quest a sweeping success

Qonce’s Busisiwe Nokwe graduates with master’s degree in sustainable agriculture

14 April 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

From cleaning offices to obtaining her master’s degree in sustainable agriculture, Busisiwe Nokwe is proof that perseverance will sow seeds of success. 

Nokwe, who graduated on Thursday, said her academic journey had been far from easy...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 11 April 2025
SAPS briefing on the outcomes of the Policing Summit and measures to be ...

Most Read