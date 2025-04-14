Giyani Campus of TUT a game-changer in technical education

The first phase in the rolling out of the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Giyani Campus is off to an excellent start — a start that befits this important national project.
The department of higher education and training (DHET), under the leadership of Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, and the provincial government under the leadership of premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, have leant their weight behind this national project.
And so have the local royalty Hosi Homu, the Royal Leaders Unity Forum chaired by Hosi N’wamitwa II, local businesses, civic formations, non-governmental organisations, and the local municipality.
All stakeholders recognise that the Giyani Campus of the Tshwane University of Technology is a game-changer in the provision of technological higher education in the Limpopo province and SA at large.
Thanks to the work of Isaac Thlabadira, the interim Giyani Campus Rector, who was assisted by a team of capable social facilitators to secure support from key stakeholders.
Thlabadira is a mechanical engineer with 30 years of experience in higher education and has held various positions in academia. He has served as:
— Executive director: technology innovation;
— Head of engineering department;
— and as deputy-vice chancellor: institutional support.
Under his leadership, the refurbishment of the erstwhile Giyani College of Education will begin in May 2025.
Applications for the 2026 academic year will be opened in September 2025.
