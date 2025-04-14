Gospel star Lebo Sekgobela wows Gqeberha fans
Gospel star Lebo Sekgobela began her Kept by Grace tour in style with a sold-out show in Gqeberha, singing, praying and surrendering in worship at the weekend.
An audience of 1,700 sang to the rafters rang at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Saturday evening in the first of four performances across SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.