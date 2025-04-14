Informal mechanics ratchet up frustrations in North End
Streets have become an oil strip while some resemble scrapyards, business owners complain
Shattered windscreen shards, torn tyre linings and oil spills on roads and pavements are just some of the infractions North End business owners have to deal with from scores of informal mechanics operating in the business district.
Public parking spaces and customer parking lots have become extensions of these operations, often occupied by up to 20 idle vehicles for as long as 12 hours a day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.