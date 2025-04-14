Multi-award-winning artist says the newspaper is an instrumental part of his career
After his first appearance in print media as an aspiring artist about two decades ago, Dumza Maswana is returning as one of the headline acts for The Herald's 180th anniversary celebrations.
The internationally acclaimed artist had his first encounter with the country’s oldest daily newspaper in 2004 when his picture appeared in The Herald as one of the performers at a ‘Fire Klub’ concert shortly after relocating to Gqeberha from his village as a 21-year-old...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.