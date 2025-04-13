Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues to determine cause

A pilot, the sole person on board a Slick 540, died when the aircraft crashed in Pretoria East on Saturday afternoon shortly after taking off from the Kitty Hawk Airfield.
The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed the accident on Sunday, saying the aircraft — registration ZU-TNT — had crashed at about 4.15pm, about 5km from the airfield.
It said the plane was badly damaged and the pilot was declared dead by emergency services workers. The crash site was secured on Saturday and guarded overnight by police and a private security company.
AIID was on site on Sunday to collate evidence that will form part of a preliminary report. The report will be published on the SA Civil Aviation Authority website in 30 days. The pilot’s identity has not yet been disclosed.
AIID expressed its condolences to the pilot's family and loved ones.
Image: Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit/ Facebook
