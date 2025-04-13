Self-declared Hani family 'head' blasted for claiming ANC is using Hani's name for 'self-enrichment'

The family of anti-apartheid icon Chris Hani has dismissed and distanced itself from a statement released on the 32nd anniversary of his assassination on April 10 that blasted the government and the ANC for “using Hani’s name for a self-enrichment agenda”.
The statement, purporting to be from Siko Boysie Hani — who says he is the head of the family by “natural succession” — says they would like assistance from the public to put an end to the “ongoing self-enrichment agenda” regarding the murdered former commander of the ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe, and that they have set up a funding campaign to receive donations.
“Every year, the government, ANC and its alliances spend millions in commemoration campaigns for Thembisile Chris Martin Hani for self-enrichment opportunities,” the statement reads.
“We would like to ask for assistance from the people of Africa in fighting this battle against these political figures who have been subjecting the family to poverty by depriving them of ordinary financial aid for their own gain.
“We have been advised that a GoFundMe campaign is what [the] majority of South Africans find convenient in terms of lending a hand. We have therefore created an account with a link where one can assist. We welcome any amount of assistance,” it stated.
However, Hani’s nephew, Mphatheli Hani, the son of Hani’s eldest brother, Mbuyiselo Hani, said the statement was not issued by the Hani family nor were they consulted on its content.
Image: Supplied
However, Hani’s nephew, Mphatheli Hani, the son of Hani’s eldest brother, Mbuyiselo Hani, said the statement was not issued by the Hani family nor were they consulted on its content.
“It has come to our attention as the Chris Hani family in Sabalele that there is a statement circulating in our name,” he said. “That is not our statement, and neither have we been consulted about what it says and alleges. We dismiss both the statement and all the malicious allegations made with contempt.”
In the statement, Siko Hani says his grandfather, Dafulani Hani, had three sons of which his father, Dushe, was the firstborn, followed by [Chris] Hani and Nkosana Hani.
“By natural succession, I am the head of the Hani family as decreed by the traditional framework ... We have been undermined in every manner possible under this context by political figures who consult with Limpho (Hani’s widow) in regards to issues of the Hani family.”
Mphatheli said: “The family distances itself from all the false and unjustifiable claims made against Aunt Limpho. They border on nothing else but the sheer pursuit of self-entitlement and greed. Their actions are reminiscent of a seemingly stubborn tendency by some to abuse the name of Chris Hani for self-enrichment and political expediency. All these actions are tantamount to reputational damage and must be shamed.
“There has never been an issue until certain dubious characters purporting to be Chris Hani’s daughters made wild allegations that were subsequently investigated by the home affairs department. Shockingly, up to now, none of them has ever gone for DNA tests to substantiate their claims with expert evidence. They must just do the right thing.”
