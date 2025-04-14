News

Woman arrested in connection with murder inside Cape Town court building

By TimesLIVE - 14 April 2025
A former taxi owner accused of murder was gunned down by assailants inside the Wynberg court building while waiting to make his court appearance on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man inside the Wynberg regional court premises on Tuesday.

She is expected to appear in the Wynberg court on Monday, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

More arrests are expected over the fatal shooting of Dingalomoya Chintso, 50, a former taxi owner from Vrygrond, who was at court as an accused. He was on trial on a charge of murder and possession of an illegal firearm.

Potelwa said: "Western Cape police management has welcomed the breakthrough and expressed confidence in the team of investigators as the investigation unfolds. It is expected the investigation will determine the motive for the murder."

TimesLIVE

