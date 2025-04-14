News

Zwide residents burn tyres over power outage

By Brandon Nel - 14 April 2025
Koyana Street in Zwide is closed due to protest action
Image: SUPPLIED

Upset over having had no power since the weekend, Zwide residents took to the streets on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said about 20 community members were protesting in Koyana Street.

She said the Public Order Policing Unit had responded to the scene.

“About 20 community members are burning tyres and blocking the road,” she said.

“The community are complaining about the electricity, which has been off for three days.

“Police are clearing the road.”

During the day on Monday, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality put out a notice to inform residents about an update regarding the outage.

“While the team was busy with fault-finding following the power outage, they discovered a cable fault between Ngwekazi Dip and Ngekwazi Church substation,” it said.

“Supply has been restored to certain parts of Zwide; however, eight substations are still off due to the cable fault.”

The substations included the Ngwekazi Dip, Qeqe1, Konga, Vabasa, Mabope Mini, Maboya, Stadium and Mbane1.

“The team will continue working around the clock to restore power supply as soon as possible,” the notice said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

