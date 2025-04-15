Beloved dog Bear reunited with owner after kidnapping ordeal
Having survived his own nightmarish ordeal being held against his will, a Gqeberha man shifted his focus to his beloved dog, Bear, and proved that he would do just about anything to get his four-legged best friend back.
After paying a R5,000 ransom demand for Bear’s release, Grant Cotterell said this week that he was just happy the two-year-old crossbreed had been returned...
