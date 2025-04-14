Boy 'poisoned' from spaza snacks now 'breathing on his own'

An eight-year-old Soweto boy who was hospitalised after allegedly eating contaminated snacks from a spaza shop has been taken off life support and is breathing on his own.
The child has been in Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's intensive care unit for over a week after being rushed there after vomiting and foaming at the mouth after eating chips.
His mother Tshidi Molodela said: “The doctors were so happy to see him breathing on his own. The excitement from the doctors gave me so much hope that my son will survive this.”
It is not yet known when the boy will be discharged as he's still under observation at the hospital.
