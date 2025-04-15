News

Convicted perlemoen poacher’s TikTok videos back in the spotlight

Du Plessis in court after arrest at sea with six others last week

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 15 April 2025

A convicted perlemoen poacher is making waves on social media again, this time for a video where he swears profusely at SANParks officials.

This, after the officials arrested him and six others last week on suspicion that they were diving for perlemoen illegally off the coast of Nelson Mandela Bay...

