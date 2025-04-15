News

Father of United Congregational Church honoured

Sam Arends memorial lecture held together with launch of bursary fund

By Bryan Goliath - 15 April 2025

The man affectionately known as the father of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) was honoured with a memorial lecture on Sunday as well as the launch of the Sam Arends bursary fund to ensure his legacy of community upliftment continues.

The lecture was held at the Bethesda Congregational Church in Schauderville...

