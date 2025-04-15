Father of United Congregational Church honoured
Sam Arends memorial lecture held together with launch of bursary fund
The man affectionately known as the father of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) was honoured with a memorial lecture on Sunday as well as the launch of the Sam Arends bursary fund to ensure his legacy of community upliftment continues.
The lecture was held at the Bethesda Congregational Church in Schauderville...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.