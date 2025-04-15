News

Giant new crane set to boost Nelson Mandela Bay harbour efficiency

R240m hoist will speed up operations at the port’s container terminal

By Guy Rogers - 15 April 2025

A giant new ship-to-shore crane was unveiled in the Port of Port Elizabeth on Monday in line with efforts to breathe new life into SA’s struggling harbour operations.

The R240m crane will be used to accelerate loading and offloading at the port’s container terminal which has been at the centre of long-standing accusations of delay and inefficiency...

