Giant new crane set to boost Nelson Mandela Bay harbour efficiency
R240m hoist will speed up operations at the port’s container terminal
A giant new ship-to-shore crane was unveiled in the Port of Port Elizabeth on Monday in line with efforts to breathe new life into SA’s struggling harbour operations.
The R240m crane will be used to accelerate loading and offloading at the port’s container terminal which has been at the centre of long-standing accusations of delay and inefficiency...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.