Knysna councillor arrested for alleged housebreaking incident
A Knysna councillor who was arrested at the weekend on a charge of housebreaking did not have to appear in court on Monday when it was discovered that the case was not enrolled.
Waleed Grootboom was accused of breaking into the Bhisho legislature residence complex, where his ex-girlfriend was staying...
