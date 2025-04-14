Mom who killed daughter's rapist may have murder charge dropped

The National Prosecuting Authority in the Eastern Cape has confirmed it may withdraw the murder charge against a 44-year-old woman accused of killing the alleged rapist of her disabled daughter — if it is established she acted in defence of her child.
This follows a growing wave of public support for the charge to be dropped, with Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta leading the call. Fanta described the woman’s actions as a “desperate attempt to protect her child from a violent predator” and confirmed she would accompany the woman to court on Tuesday.
Fanta’s office also announced she intends to write a formal letter to the NPA requesting the case be reviewed with compassion and understanding.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the case has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further investigation after the woman's claim that she was acting in defence of her daughter.
“If it is proven that the mother acted to defend her daughter, we will consider it as a case of defence,” said Tyali, who said they saw Fanta's statement on the matter and are still waiting for formal correspondence from her on the matter.
Allegations are that the Lady Frere woman had gone to the residence of a 65-year-old man and found the man and her daughter both getting dressed. Her daughter is alleged to have pointed to her private parts when the mother asked her what had happened.
The woman allegedly started attacking the man and was joined by other residents. The alleged rapist was beaten to death and the woman was arrested.
She was charged with murder and later appeared in court, where she was released on R500 bail.
Fanta stressed that this case must be seen in the broader context of South Africa's alarming rate of gender-based violence.
“Any parent faced with such a traumatic situation would likely act in a similar manner,” she said. “We must ensure that our legal system is designed to protect the vulnerable rather than punish those who act in defence of their loved ones.”
In 2017, another woman in the Eastern Cape was dubbed “Lion Mama” after killing one of three men who raped her daughter, injuring the other two. The NPA later withdrew the murder and attempted murder charges against her.
The mother said that she phoned the police station but the call went unanswered. She then rushed to her daughter’s aid when she found the three men raping her.
“We have withdrawn the charges against her. The senior prosecutors declined to prosecute [the mother],” Tyali said at the time.
