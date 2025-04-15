Nelson Mandela Bay chamber and Stellantis join forces in training programme
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and Stellantis SA are collaborating on an Eastern Cape Youth Empowerment Programme to equip 50 people with valuable skills and market access needed to secure employment.
Stellantis SA plans to build a new assembly plant in the Coega Industrial Development Zone...
