Nelson Mandela Bay rolls out red carpet for arrival of MSC Magnifica cruise liner
It has been smooth sailing for Gqeberha’s cruise liner season, with the MSC Magnifica’s arrival on Monday setting the scene for an even better season than in 2024.
MSC Cruises SA hosted the traditional exchange of crests at the Port of Port Elizabeth between the vessel’s master and local authorities on board the cruise liner...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.