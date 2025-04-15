Prayer service held as search for kidnapped pastor continues
Church leaders gathered in prayer in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday night in the wake of the violent incidents at churches in the city, including the abduction of a US pastor last week.
The prayer service was held in Arcadia...
