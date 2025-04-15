Sunday’s River municipality told to up game on water leaks
Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina delivered a firm ultimatum to the Sunday’s River Valley municipality, urging immediate action to fix persistent water leaks.
She said that unless the issues were addressed, the community would be unable to fully benefit from the R35m Kirkwood bulk water supply project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.