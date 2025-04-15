The weapons that two suspects were allegedly caught with became the smoking gun that later linked them to a deadly shooting in Motherwell, where one man was killed and another wounded.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Mkhuseli Mbaleki and Mthuthuzeli Nofemele, both 34, were first arrested in Humewood on March 23 for the illegal possession of two firearms.
She said further investigations later connected those weapons to the murder of 31-year-old Tumelo Matlabe, as well as an attempted murder reported in NU5, Motherwell.
Both those incidents occurred the day before the arrests.
The suspects appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Friday last week for the alleged murder and attempted murder.
The case was postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.
They are also expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition.
“On Sunday March 23, police members followed up on information about suspects who were in possession of firearms,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“After a high-speed chase, the suspects were apprehended and the firearms recovered.
“During the investigation, the suspects were linked to the murder of Matlabe and the attempted murder of a second victim.”
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata commended the team of detectives involved in the investigation.
The Herald
Two caught in Humewood linked to Motherwell murder, attempted murder
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
