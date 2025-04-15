News

Welcome to our broken city, Mr President

From kidnappings to murder, sewage spills to potholes, no end to Bay’s woes

By Nomazima Nkosi and Brandon Nel - 15 April 2025

As President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday, the city he once condemned as filthy continues to crumble under the weight of neglect, poor governance and rising crime.

Water shortages, power cuts, sewage spills and crumbling roads are now part of daily life. ..

