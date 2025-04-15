Welcome to our broken city, Mr President
From kidnappings to murder, sewage spills to potholes, no end to Bay’s woes
As President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday, the city he once condemned as filthy continues to crumble under the weight of neglect, poor governance and rising crime.
Water shortages, power cuts, sewage spills and crumbling roads are now part of daily life. ..
