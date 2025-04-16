AfriForum’s private prosecution unit mulls going after Mabuyane, Madikizela
AfriForum’s private prosecution unit will consider going after Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and others in a multimillion-rand corruption case after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute.
The unit is representing former Mthombeni Projects director Lonwabo Bam, who is at the centre of the allegations...
