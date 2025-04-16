“Crash data helps to inform safety decisions. N3TC reviews crash data to help road users counter unsafe driving practices and other factors contributing to crashes on the N3 toll route,” said Dhoogra.
Brace for traffic congestion during first of three long weekends
Senior reporter
Image: Thulani Mbele
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists to expect congested traffic conditions and slower travel times as the first of three consecutive long weekends is about to kick off.
With the Easter weekend followed by the Freedom Day and Workers' Day long weekends, road users can expect busy traffic conditions and varying traffic patterns on the N3 toll route, an important transport and trade route that also connects to major tourism destinations.
“Considering the sheer volume of traffic and the mix of vehicle types that use the N3 toll route daily, road users are advised to carefully plan their trips ahead of the busy traffic season starting on Thursday,” said Thania Dhoogra, chief operating officer of the N3TC.
Southbound traffic volumes towards KwaZulu-Natal are expected to increase from midday on Thursday, with busy conditions continuing through the afternoon.
Peak traffic conditions are anticipated to subside around 7pm on Thursday.
An early increase in traffic is expected around 4am on Friday, with busy conditions continuing until around 10am.
Northbound return traffic towards Gauteng is expected to pick up from 10am on Easter Monday, with busy conditions likely to continue until 8pm that night.
Southbound traffic volumes are expected to be high between midday and 6pm on April 25.
“We expect an increase in leisure travellers and public transport vehicles, such as buses and taxis, on the N3 toll route. However, we do not expect a decrease in truck traffic during this times.
“Our road users should be prepared for congested traffic conditions and slower travel times. Please anticipate potential hazards or problems on the road and plan accordingly. It is our collective responsibility to ensure our road network is safe for all its users.
“Crash data helps to inform safety decisions. N3TC reviews crash data to help road users counter unsafe driving practices and other factors contributing to crashes on the N3 toll route,” said Dhoogra.
In 2024 1,194 crashes occurred on the N3 toll route.
Human factors were determined to be the probable cause of 75% of light motor vehicle crashes, and 82% of crashes involving heavy motor vehicles.
Another concern highlighted by last year’s crash data is poor roadworthiness, especially of heavy motor vehicles.
Despite the best efforts of law enforcement officials to detect and where necessary impound unroadworthy vehicles before harm is caused, some transport owners continue to neglect their responsibilities to maintain their vehicles, said Dhoogra.
“This is most likely an ill attempt at cost-saving but the unfortunate reality is that innocent people often pay the price for their negligence.”
TimesLIVE
