Gqeberha to be a nerve centre of Sanral’s intelligent transport system
Gqeberha is set to be the nerve centre of a R405m intelligent transport system (ITS) that will monitor the SA National Roads Agency’s road network between Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.
Integrating CCTV and pan tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, floating data from cellphones which track movement of vehicles and other traffic observation measures will link into the new Traffic Management Centre (TMC) connecting the N2 and other routes within the municipalities...
