A US missionary who was kidnapped at gunpoint in front of a packed church in Motherwell was rescued in Gqeberha on Tuesday night, five days after the traumatic ordeal.
Pastor Josh Sullivan, 45, was abducted on Thursday while delivering an evening sermon at the Fellowship Baptist Church.
Sullivan's wife and their children were also present at the Mambalaza Street church when the incident occurred, but escaped unharmed.
Hawks spokesperson, WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, confirmed that Sullivan had been rescued.
“He was rescued on Tuesday night,” he said.
Mhlakuvana added that Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba, was drafting a statement with further information.
The Herald
JUST IN | Kidnapped US missionary rescued in Gqeberha
Image: Supplied
The Herald
