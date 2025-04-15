A grade 4 pupil at Moriting Primary School in Mankweng, Limpopo, died on Monday after swallowing a pen cap.
According to the Limpopo education department, the pupil accidentally swallowed the cap and reported to her teacher that she was struggling to breathe.
Department spokesperson Mike Maringa said the pupil was immediately taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of the medical staff they were unable to save her.
The department has extended its condolences to the family and the school community.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the learner's family during this heartbreaking time. No parent should bury their child. To her little classmates and teachers, we encourage them to stay strong,” said MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya.
Maringa said the department sent psychosocial services to the family and the school.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo grade 4 pupil dies after swallowing pen cap
Reporter
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
