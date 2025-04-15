News

Limpopo grade 4 pupil dies after swallowing pen cap

16 April 2025
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The pupil accidentally swallowed a pen cap and reported to her teacher that she was struggling to breathe. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

A grade 4 pupil at Moriting Primary School in Mankweng, Limpopo, died on Monday after swallowing a pen cap.

According to the Limpopo education department, the pupil accidentally swallowed the cap and reported to her teacher that she was struggling to breathe. 

Department spokesperson Mike Maringa said the pupil was immediately taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of the medical staff they were unable to save her.

The department has extended its condolences to the family and the school community. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the learner's family during this heartbreaking time. No parent should bury their child. To her little classmates and teachers, we encourage them to stay strong,” said MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya.

Maringa said the department sent psychosocial services to the family and the school.

