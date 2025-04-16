Metro official seeks protection order against boss over ‘threats’
Court action stems from row over signing deviation for renewal of contract
A Nelson Mandela Bay municipal official’s application for a protection order against his boss, acting executive director of electricity and energy Tholi Biyela, who allegedly threatened that “blood would be spilt” during a meeting, was postponed in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The matter was postponed to May 12 after Biyela arrived with legal representation, while municipal engineer Humphrey Mthimkhulu did not...
