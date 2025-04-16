A grade 11 pupil from Vulanindlela Secondary School in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, was stabbed and rushed to a clinic during alleged gang violence which disrupted schooling on Wednesday.
According to the Gauteng education department, four pupils were allegedly involved in a physical altercation when school started in the morning. A grade 10 pupil who was allegedly involved in the fight was arrested by school patrollers and is in police custody.
The incident occurred a few days after an incident at Thetha Secondary School, also in Orange Farm, involving a pupil and alleged gang members on the school premises on Monday. This was allegedly triggered by an incident on Friday involving the pupil and a known gang member.
On Monday members of the gang allegedly targeted the same pupil at the school premises.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the recent acts of "gang-related violence" that have affected schools in Orange Farm. He called for urgent community intervention and intensified safety measures from law enforcement agencies to protect pupils and teachers at the schools.
Though there were no reported fatalities, the department said it was working closely with law enforcement agencies to verify all reported incidents and suspects to ensure the safety of all pupils and teachers
Pupil stabbed in 'gang-related violence' at Orange Farm schools
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said due to the heightened tensions and ongoing safety concerns, schooling has been disrupted at Thetha Secondary and nearby primary schools.
"The department, together with police, has taken immediate steps to stabilise the situation concerning violence at schools in Orange Farm. These include increasing police visibility around the schools and surrounding areas, with regular patrols and search operations at the schools, and employee wellness and psychosocial support teams deployed to provide necessary support to pupils and teachers affected by the incidents," he said.
The school governing bodies at the two schools will suspend and initiate disciplinary processes against the identified pupils involved in violent conduct.
The department encouraged pupils to return to classes as the police have committed to patrolling their schools.
"We unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and gang-related activity on and around school premises. We are committed to ensuring our schools remain safe spaces for learning and development.”
Chiloane said: "Any pupil found to be involved in gang-related violence will be suspended with immediate effect and subjected to formal disciplinary proceedings.”
