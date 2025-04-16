SANParks stocks up on iconic Knysna seahorses
Public encouraged to pop in and see unique display in special education tank after six adults introduced
SANParks has successfully restocked a special display tank housing a near-mythical creature that lives exclusively in three estuaries on the Garden Route.
The display tank in SANParks’ Garden Route headquarters on Thesen Island in Knysna is one of the few places in SA permitted to house and display captive Knysna seahorses for educational purposes. ..
