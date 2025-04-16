Standard Bank Young Artist Award winners prepare for National Arts Festival stage
As the Standard Bank Young Artist Awards celebrate an impressive 40-year milestone, the National Arts Festival announced the competition’s six young artists who will showcase their talent at the 51st instalment of the event.
The 2025 award winners — Modise Sekgothe (poetry), Nyakallo Maleke (visual arts), Siyasanga Charles (jzz), Asanda Ruda (dance), Muneyi (music), and Calvin Ratladi (theatre) — will receive financial support, mentorship as well as a chance to showcase their work at the festival. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.