Theatre Complex unveils bold plans for arts in Nelson Mandela Bay
From festivals and skills development to recreating inner city art and a creative hub, the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) unveiled a host of projects to embolden the Bay’s arts industry with the launch of its 2025/2026 programme on Tuesday.
A number of Nelson Mandela Bay’s theatre, music and film sector creatives attended the event hosted at the theatre on the corner of John Kani and Winston Ntshona roads in Central...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.