News

Trio stopped in their tracks after 'stealing bus shelter' in Cape Town

By Kim Swartz - 16 April 2025
The suspects attempted to flee but were arrested.
The suspects attempted to flee but were arrested.
Image: Supplied

The long arm of the law put the brakes on three men who allegedly stole a bus stop shelter and were spotted dragging it away in the early hours of Wednesday in Cape Town.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers were alerted at 3.30am about property being vandalised and stolen in Lotus River. 

“Law enforcement officers responded and when they arrived at the location on Old Strandfontein Road in the vicinity of Lotus River, they saw a bus shelter being dragged by three male suspects,” he said.

“They attempted to flee but were quickly caught.” 

Dyason said further investigation revealed the suspects were in possession of housebreaking tools. 

The trio were arrested and taken to Grassy Park police station facing charges of malicious damage to property and possession of housebreaking implements. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 16 April 2025
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 15 April 2025

Most Read